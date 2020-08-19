Budget defence appearance: Senate to hand down zero budget to erring agencies

Chief Executive officers who fail to appear before the Public hearing organized by the joint Senate committees on Finance and National Planning risk Zero budget, Co-Chairman of the Committee Solomon Olamilekan has said.

The threat was handed down on the first day of the five days public hearing on the 2021 -2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) organized by both committees of the Senate.

Olamilekan in his opening remark said the committee would not entertain representation by proxy from any agency as it would only interact with the chief executive officers of agencies and department.

According to him: Any agencies that appear before the committee at the public hearing, by proxy, will not be attended to.

“If you refuse to appear to defend, we will not hesitate to ensure the agency has zero budget for this year.”

He said their presence was critical because “this document (MTEF) was put together by the executive and so they would need to defend same before the parliament.

