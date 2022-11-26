Budding artiste thrills fans at Showcase live event

Lovers of good music came out in their numbers to listen to music from budding artiste at the maiden edition of The Showcase live event. The event featured performances from 17 artistes, including vocalists Jomanie, Manuel Muzic, Angelika Belle, Cill, Ntwyn, Eljay, Amakarh, and Beekay, rap artistes like Jordanstyls, 5th and a breathtaking freestyle from rapper Zez. Other artistes’ amazing performances were from Brown Joel, 4tunne, Josephyne, Sony Kay, Olistar and Yung Ace.

The platform was designed to build an ecosystem for the music industry, according to the Founder, Mr. Eshio Joseph. He spoke on how The Showcase Live event has plans to keep rewarding talents with not only the platform but paying them with the total sales from profit on the ticket. This makes it the first of its kind anywhere in the world.

With the structure of the event, the organisers have been able to pay up to 1million naira to different artists in different ways, including ticket sales.

Explaining how they feel about the initiative, some of them had shared that “The event was everything and more from the rehearsal sessions to D-day. The crowd was very active and engaging through every performance. Some of the artistes praised the initiative while admitting they were blown away. “I was more than startled when I received the payment from my ticket sales. I don’t know if this has been done anywhere else. The Showcase is an applaudable initiative that certainly would go the distance,” Rapper 5TH said.

“The show was an amazing innovation. First of its kind, I must say. It’s obvious Mr Eshio and his team wanted artist to benefit 100 percent and grow independently showcasing their God given gifts and that is beautiful and rare. When I received my money, I was happy, felt good and I am grateful to the fans who got the tickets and also the team who put together this amazing event. Thank you,” JOMANIE

“First off, the showcase is a brilliant initiative. I salute the organizers for the vision. There was absolutely no fuss over the payment, and the process was very transparent. That is also commendable. For me, the feeling was ecstatic. As a first time live performer, it’s something that will stay with me for life.” NTWYN said.

Fans were not left out of this experience as the of the event was off the chart. The Showcase project has a goal to reward younger artists across the world in billions for pay out from event ticket and also connect them with investors to promote their projects.