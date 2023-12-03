As part of its reward policy for its ardent customers, no fewer than 16 customers of BUA Cement went home with cars and cash prizes at the BUA ‘WinWithTheKing’ promo.

The event saw four winners of new MG5 2023 Saloon cars and 12 winners of N1m cash prizes through a raffle draw

The Director, Sales and Marketing of BUA Cement, Nasiru Ladan Bashir, said the award was a promise made to its customer ambassador and has been fulfilled.

Bashir said the winners of the prizes who are low-income earners showed the company’s desire to have direct impact on the lives of end users of its products.

“It is a promise that we made on the 10th of August when we launched this promo. We promised our customers that we were going to have four lucky winners of brand-new salon cars and those winners emerged today, we gave out consolation prizes of N1m each to other participants that were not lucky enough to win the cars.

“Prior to this, the promo ran for 80 days, we had so many winners as people won so many things like tricycles, Television sets, T-shirts, rechargeable lamps among others, all over the country and we were able to redeem those items that were won.

“Overall, it was a successful event and we have fulfilled our promise to our customers. The most interesting thing is the winners that emerged; they told us their backgrounds and it was a life-changing event. That is what we have been hoping for, we want those that will win to not to be those that are well to do for it to be a life-changing event.”

While adding that the promo would be a yearly event, he assured its customers of continuous satisfaction of their needs.

One of the winners of the cars, Shuaib Abdulwahab, a Bricklayer from Kogi, said winning the award has changed his life forever.

Abdulwahab while thanking BUA stated that the prize would afford him the opportunity to go back to school as his parents could not afford his education, reasons he started working as a bricklayer at young age.

Other winners include, Itesa Solomon, Zainal Abidin Muhammed (Trader) and Humphrey E. Nwobodo.

The 12 winners of N1 million each are, Haruna Falalu, Ugochukwu Ezeh Martha, Hashimu Adamu, Farouk Oladipupo, Nuuman Aliyu, Amoko Igbekele Femi, Muhammad Yan Ruwa and Muhammad Tajuddin Isah.