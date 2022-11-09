BUA earmarks N300m for social amenities in Sokoto communities

Management of BUA Cement Factory, Sokoto, has set aside the sum of three hundred million naira for the provision of social amenities delivery in the state.

The company also commissioned motorized boreholes and a 500KVA transformer donated to two communities in the state.

Speaking while commissioning the motorized boreholes at Gagi area of Sokoto South local government, the Managing Director of the company, Engineer Yusuf Binji, said the two projects cost the company sum of N28m.

Represented by Engineer Tukur Lawal, the Director of Health Community Safety and Environment Affairs, said the company has set aside the sum of 300 million naira to provide social amenities to the host communities in the state this year.

He said the company believes in complementing the efforts of government in the provision of basic amenities to its host communities.

“We believe in giving back to the communities, appreciating the unconditional support and understanding we receive from our host communities and state.

“It is in this regards that the company sponsored the construction of this mechanized borehole with 10,000 liters tank capacity, in order to provide portable drinking water to the expanding Gagi community.

“In the same vein, the company also sponsored the installation of a 500KVA transformer to the Gidan Baduwa community in order to enhance electricity supply in the area and boost socio-economic activities within and around the community.

“In addition to these projects, in the current year, the company provided similar projects at Gidan Gamba(boreholes), Hunde Cibuwa, Ruga Wuro, Specialist Hospital among many others”

He further disclosed that 118 students from Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara States will also receive their scholarship grants this month to enable them continue with their studies.

Binji also said, “as part of educational sector contribution, BUA cement is also donating school tables and exercise books to about 20 schools within Sokoto metropolis and Wamakko local government.

“We are also renovating classroom blocks and conveniences at Abdulrasheed Adisa Raji School for the physically challenged” he added.