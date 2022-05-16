BUA chairman receives National Productivity Order of Merit award

FOUNDER of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has been honoured with 2019/20 National Productivity Order of Merit Award (NPOM) presented by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Other 48 dignitaries were granted the National Productivity Order of Merit Awards in various categories with four of them – Allen Onyema, Chief Mike Adenuga, Jim Ovia, and Chinedum Anthony Okereke – joining Rabiu in the ‘Employers of Labour’ category.
Speaking after the award ceremony in Abuja, Rabiu expressed his sincere appreciation to the awards jury and President Muhammadu Buhari for considering him for the honour. He also reaffirmed BUA Group’s commitment to human, economic and social development whilst fostering productive enterprise in Nigeria.
Other honorees include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, former Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Dr Chike Ihekweazu, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr Akin Abayomi, amongst others.
IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- ‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’
- Why Ogun Tops List Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Nigeria ― Governor Abiodun
- Police, Amotekun after criminals on Lagos-Ibadan expressway
- Suspected cannibal pays N500,000 for boy’s human organs, says ‘that’s my favourite meal, especially the throat’
- Court awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 billion over invasion of his home by military, asks FG to apologise
MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc. Click here for full details