The BTO Coalition Platform for PBAT 2027 has called for sustained grassroots mobilisation, voter education and increased participation ahead of the 2027 general elections, setting a target of securing one million votes for President Bola Tinubu in Ondo State.

The coalition, which is supported by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the call at its Ondo South Senatorial District sensitisation rally held in Okitipupa, where political stakeholders, party members, coordinators and grassroots mobilisers gathered to strategise for the 2027 elections.

The National President of the coalition, Otunba Adeshina Abubakar Omoluabi, said the group was committed to building a sustainable grassroots mobilisation structure that would address voter apathy, promote civic participation and strengthen political engagement across the state.

He said the coalition considered increased voter turnout and improved electoral participation critical to its mobilisation agenda, noting that the voting pattern recorded in Ondo State during the 2023 general election showed the need for wider grassroots engagement ahead of 2027.

He said, “The outcome of the 2023 general election in Ondo State left room for significant improvement in terms of the margins recorded.

“This sensitisation campaign is essential to mobilise our people, address voter apathy and ensure that President Tinubu secures an overwhelming mandate in 2027.”

He urged members and supporters to take the message of continuity to every ward, community, household and polling unit.

noting that the coalition’s responsibility was to translate the enthusiasm generated at political gatherings into sustained grassroots participation.

Omoluabi urged members to take the campaign to every ward, community, household and polling unit, stressing that the success of the initiative would depend on translating political commitments into practical mobilisation.

He identified the coalition’s guiding slogan as “Mobilise, Educate, Participate and Deliver,” explaining that the sensitisation exercise would also create awareness about the Federal Government’s policies, reforms and development projects.

According to him, the objective is to ensure that voters are adequately informed about their civic responsibilities and the administration’s programmes before making their choices at the polls.

Also speaking, the Ondo North Zonal Coordinator, Engineer Mayowa Jubril, said the coalition was adopting ward-to-ward and unit-to-unit mobilisation strategies to encourage greater voter participation and address the low turnout experienced in previous elections.

Jubril cited road infrastructure, the student loan initiative and reforms in passport processing as some of the areas in which the Tinubu administration had made interventions.

He particularly noted improvements in passport processing, claiming that the introduction of online procedures had reduced the waiting period from several months to as little as two days in some cases.

Similarly, the National Coordinator of the coalition, Engineer Adeoye Beremoye Samuel, said the mobilisation initiative was being driven with the support of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to expand the group’s reach across the state.

Samuel said the Okitipupa rally provided an opportunity for ward coordinators and polling unit representatives from different parts of Ondo State to harmonise strategies for the 2027 elections.

He explained that the coalition’s approach was to engage residents directly, particularly artisans, traders and other grassroots groups, while drawing attention to federal government policies, ministerial interventions and ongoing infrastructure projects.

He added that the group would sustain its sensitisation campaign across the state as part of efforts to build a wider grassroots network ahead of the general elections.