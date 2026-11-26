Nigerian singer Olawale Ashimi, popularly known as Brymo, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to name the National Theatre after late veteran actor Pete Edochie instead of Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka.

The singer made the request in a video posted on his official Instagram page on Wednesday, following the announcement of Edochie’s death at the age of 79.

“Dear President Tinubu, name the National Theatre after Pete Edochie, not Wole Soyinka, please,” the singer said.

Brymo also paid tribute to the late actor, celebrating his contributions to the entertainment industry and his lasting presence on screen.

“Cheers to one of the greatest men, Pete Edochie. May you live forever in our hearts, and on our screens.”

Edochie’s death was announced on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at the age of 79.

Brymo’s appeal comes two years after the Federal Government announced plans to rename the National Theatre in Iganmu, Lagos, after Soyinka in honour of his 90th birthday.

Tinubu announced in 2024 that the facility would be renamed the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts, recognising the literary icon’s contributions to literature, theatre and human rights advocacy.

The renovated complex was officially inaugurated under the new name on October 1, 2025, as part of activities marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary.

Soyinka, who received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1986, became the first African to win the prestigious award.