Bruit Costaud, a prominent public relations and policy advisory firm, has forged a strategic partnership with the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

This is in a bid to bolster strategic communication, policy advocacy, and research initiatives.

The collaboration was announced when the Director General of NIPSS, Professor Ayo Omotayo, led a management delegation of the Institute to visit the former Minister of Information and Culture and Managing Partner of Bruit Costaud, Alhaji Lai Mohammed in Abuja on Monday.

Alhaji Mohammed reiterated Bruit Costaud’s mission to harness the unique experiences, influence, and extensive network of high-level officials and government stakeholders.

He said, “NIPSS serves as a prominent policy think tank dedicated to national development through effective policymaking, while Bruit Costaud is at the forefront of strategic policy advisory and corporate diplomacy in Nigeria, uniting former diplomats, ex-ministers, and seasoned corporate diplomacy experts.”

Furthermore, the ex-minister elaborated on the role of Bruit Costaud, stating, “Our advisory firm is designed to assist both private and non-profit organizations as they navigate intricate policy landscapes and regulatory hurdles across African nations, with a specific focus on Nigeria.

“We provide strategic guidance to institutions on their interactions and partnerships with government entities and establish strategic connections for stakeholders at both the national and sub-national levels of government.”

Highlighting the collaborative potential, Mohammed said, “given NIPSS’s pivotal role in shaping public policy, our firm, specializing in public policy advisory and advocacy, can collaborate with NIPSS to advocate for the implementation of your policies. We can serve as the crucial link between NIPSS and the government, facilitating effective communication and cooperation.”

“This partnership between Bruit Costaud and NIPSS holds the promise of advancing strategic communication, policy formulation, and research endeavors in Nigeria, potentially ushering in positive developments in the country’s policy landscape.

“We also stand to benefit from some of the far-reaching research carried out by NIPSS to further strengthen our position as a public policy advisory firm. Bruit Costaud would want to explore the following areas for collaboration with NIPSS. Research: Joint research projects on policy issues of national and strategic importance. Sharing of research data and resources for in-depth analysis. Co-authoring policy papers and reports.

“Capacity Building:Offering training sessions, workshops, or seminars on policy analysis and strategic planning. -Collaborating on policy research and analysis training programs for government officials.”





In his response, Omotayo said the partnership move would not only advance the interest of both organisations but would be an avenue to fix the undeserving realities of Nigeria.

“We have no choice but to key into what your company has set out to achieve. I want to assure you that NIPPS does not have a closed door. When you come, our gates are always shut, shut because of security reasons and for access control that is necessary in such an area where we are.

“So we have looked at what Bruit Costaud does and I’m sure that there are several areas even beyond what you are trying to do so we can collaborate and work together on.

“It’s a new beginning for Nigeria, we have pressed the reset button, a lot of things are new to our people and of course, people are looking forward to everyone in government and especially those of us who do the work of thinking to find solutions to the problems of Nigeria and I will be more than willing to invite or to have Bruit Costaud join us in ensuring that we deliver on the promise of a better Nigeria,” he said.

