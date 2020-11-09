BRT driver in court for allegedly causing death of three pedestrians

A 48-year-old Bus Rapid Transit, (BRT) driver, Bohan Abiodun, on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged reckless driving and causing the death of three pedestrians.

The police charged Abiodun, whose residential address was not given with reckless driving and manslaughter.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, alleged the defendant recklessly drove a BRT bus with registration number: 0102178 and caused the death of three pedestrians.

Ayorinde told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 30 about 3.40 a. m. on the BRT Lane, on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Iyana-Ipaja in Lagos.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 51 and 52 of the Road Traffic Laws of Lagos State, 2018.

Chief Magistrate O.A. Olayinka admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N750, 000 bails with two sureties in like sum.

Olayinka ordered that the sureties who must be gainfully employed, must provide evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government and their addresses verified.

She adjourned the case until Nov. 30 for hearing.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Money laundering: Dismiss Mompha’s no-case submission, EFCC tells court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has beseeched Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case submission filed by suspected internet fraudster, Ismail Mustapha, also known as Mompha, who is standing trial over an alleged N32.9 billion fraud.

FCTA bans #EndSARS protest, street demonstrations in Abuja

The Security Committee of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has banned all street demonstrations, protests and processions in the territory, including the EndSARS protest.

A statement on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Minister of FCT, Anthony Ogunleye, the decision to ban all street demonstrations was taken at the committee’s meeting on