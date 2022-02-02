Brownie Pondis is Apple Music’s ‘Up Next’ artiste

Apple Music today announced the latest featured artiste in its ‘Up Next’ emerging artiste program in Nigeria, as singer-songwriter, Browny Pondis.

“Being recognised as Apple Music’s ‘Up Next’ Nigeria is a dream come true. To get to the stage where I’m being acknowledged by the biggest platform in Africa shows that I’m on the right track and feels like everything I’ve ever wanted is actually coming to reality. It’s so exciting to have been able to take it this far with little resources, and I’m happy that I can share my sound and my story through this. Pondis to the world,” he told Apple Music.

Beginning his musical journey only a few short years ago, Browny has crafted an Afro-pop sound that is reflective of his tenacious character. With influences that range from South African reggae icon Lucky Dube, to Ireland’s Celtic-pop songstress Enya, this Lagos native is not afraid to seek inspiration from multiple sources, resulting in a unique and holistic discography.

His debut release OCTOBER FIRST, is an introspective five-track EP that serves as an ode to his late father, born on the same day that Nigeria celebrated its independence on the 1st October 1960. The EP features fan favourites “Again”, “Sweet” and “Bambila”, alongside the Afrobeat inspired “Follow” and “Sugarcane” feat. Zimbabwean singer, Gemma Smith.

As the latest ‘Up Next’ act to be spotlighted in Nigeria, Browny Pondis will be featured on Apple Music’s Up Next playlist. The curated playlist features a dynamic class of new and emerging artists, thoughtfully hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world. The playlist is genre-agnostic and represents a line-up of artists Apple Music’s global editors are passionate about and eager to expose to a larger audience.

The vast global ‘Up Next’ roster of past talent includes Grammy-nominated and critically lauded talent like 6lack, Daniel Caesar, H.E.R., Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, Amy Shark, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Claudio, Sigrid, Mr Eazi, Stefflon Don, Bad Bunny, Juice WLRD, Bazzi, Jax Jones, NCT 127, Summer Walker, Tierra Whack, Dean Lewis, Pink Sweat$, Koffee, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, Clairo, Lunay, Jessie Reyez, Orville Peck, Victoria Monét, Ingrid Andress, Conan Gray, Don Toliver, Rema, BENEE, Holly Humberstone, Natanael Cano, Givēon, beabadoobee, Arlo Parks, Tate McRae, Fousheé and Tems.

