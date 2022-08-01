Brothers Across Nigeria donates traffic control stands to Nigerian Police 

A non-governmental organisation, Brothers Across Nigeria (BAN) has donated traffic warden control stands to support the Nigerian Police Force in its to make Nigerian roads safer.

The NGO noted that this is in its commitment to work with relevant government parastatals to reduce road accidents and fatalities in states.

The group added that they had produced and distributed seven traffic warden stand across the Northern part of the country which is part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The Chairman of BAN, Northern States, Mr Ikem Agboeze, who made this known while handing over seven traffic warden control stand to the Byazhin Police Station, Kubwa, Abuja said, appropriate intervention can go a long way in preventing accidents and deaths.

He said the initiative of donating traffic warden control stand to the Nigerian police in different states across the country was necessitated by the number of accidents witnessed on Nigerian roads due to the absence of such facilities.

Agboeze, who noted that there is a high tendency of accidents in the area where the facility was donated in Abuja, said the aim also is to provide shelter for the policemen on duty.

“There is a high tendency of accidents in this area and it is very necessary there should be a traffic stand at least providing shelter for the policemen on duty.





“Our organisation has been partnering with different government parastatals in things like this, our chapter in Port Harcourt, River State is doing something like this with the army to help the widows whose husbands lost their lives while combatting terrorism.

“We the northern state chapter decided to do this with the police by providing something like this, we have provided seven of this in 6 states, we did one in Plateau, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Bauchi, Kaduna and two in the Federal Capital Territory.

“This is our own way of encouraging government establishments, especially security outfits, the basic problem we have in Nigeria is security and economy.”

Also, the PRO of Kubwa Chapter of the Organisation, Mr Emmanuel Oko noted that the aim of providing the traffic facility is to enable the police officers on duty to carry out their duties effectively.