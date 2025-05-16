Brother allegedly kills sister’s boyfriend in Kano

Tragedy struck in Kunya Village, Minjibir Local Government Area of Kano State, when one Mansur killed Soulaiman Musa, 25 years old, who happened to be his sister’s boyfriend.

According to a source who preferred anonymity, the deceased visited his girlfriend, at Goda Village in Minjibir Local Government Area of the state on May 9, at about 09:30 p.m, at her residence, where her brother, allegedly hit him with a stick on the head, thereby causing serious injury.

The victim, according to the Nigerian Tribune’s investigation was rushed to Kunya Cottage Hospital and later referred to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano for further medical attention but later died.

The suspect, according to a statement by the state police command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, has been arrested while investigation is ongoing at the Homicide Section of the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The state police command urged the public to exercise self-control and manage anger, as it could lead to committing offences.

The police appealed to residents of the state to prioritise peaceful coexistence and report any disputes or issues to the nearest police station for prompt resolution.

The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, called on the public to continue to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station, as the command remained committed to ensuring public safety and security.

