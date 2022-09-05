BROOKVALE ESTATE: Helping Nigerians Make Wise Real Estate Investments

Let’s face it, there have been so many talks about real estate investment in the Ibeju lekki axis of Lagos and it cannot be overemphasised. It has been tagged the “fastest growing real estate region in Nigeria”, “New Lagos” etc. So what really is so peculiar with this area that is causing this mad rush?

When it comes to investment, the subject matter refers to a very sensitive issue. It therefore boils down to individual scepticism and perception about it. In every sense of the word, investment suggests a financial input in anticipation of a greater output or ROI.

Basically, investment is not for the weak minded. It is for smart and foresighted people. Real estate like every other business also has indicators or markers to help you predict the profitability of such investment. These markers are:

Location of the said property

Development around the property environs, AND

Title documentation for the property

The effects of these markers are interwoven on each other as presence/absence of one has a direct impact on the other. To be honest, Ibeju lekki is a region that has incorporated all these three markers and i will prove that to you shortly.

Wise people are taking position in vantage points of these areas now, because of certain things they have discovered early enough which I will now share with you. I would like to use one of the strategic estates in Ibeju Lekki as a case study, and fortunately, there is an opportunity to key into the estate too.

Brookvale Estate is the home of forward thinking Nigerian youths who are ready to change the status quo and create an enabling environment for growth and development to thrive. It is a co-development of Providence Homes and Dad Anthony Homes, which launched on the 30th of April 2022 and is situated at the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Elerangbe, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos and is a development that will bring like-minds together.

In its immediate environ are Alaro city, Epe resort, Pan-Atlantic University, Deep sea port, New International Airport and other developments. Brookvale Estate proposed facilities includes 24/7 security, drainage system, street lights,electricity, interlocked road network, beautiful landscape, perimeter fencing and gate house (which are currently under construction) and other smart features.

Plot sizes available at Brookvale include 300sqms and 500sqms selling for N3m and N5m respectively. 3 months to 6 months instalment payment options are available.

Are you a Nigeria Youth who would rather determine his future than do nothing? Brookvale offers innovative solutions.