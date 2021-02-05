Broda Shaggi, Mr. Macaroni, Taaoma, two others are Nigeria’s top digital content creators —Survey

A new study has named Samuel Animashaun Perry, more popularly known as Broda Shaggi; Mark Angel and Success Samuel, Debo Adebayo, aka Mr. Macaroni, Maryam Adedoyin Apaokagi, aka Taaooma and Nosa Afolabi, aka Lasisi Elenu as Nigeria’s top five skit comedians and digital content creators.

This is even as the survey identified poor funding, high cost of production, lack of basic equipment, poor electricity supply, excessive taxes on social media platforms, and the proposed regulation of social media, as key concerns and bottlenecks hindering the growth and development of the comedy skit sector in Nigeria.

While addressing journalists at a briefing on the report titled ‘Skit Economy: An Assessment of Digital Content Creators in Nigeria’, the Executive Director, Africa Polling Institute (API), Professor Bell Ihua, said the finding was derived from a nationwide survey conducted to glean the opinion of Nigerians regarding the rise of comedy skits and digital content creation in Nigeria.

He explained that the study adopted a multi-method approach in collecting primary data.

“First, a nationwide telephone survey was conducted between the months of October and November 2020 to examine citizens’ perception regarding comedy skits in Nigeria,” he said.

He explained that the survey applied a Stratified Random Sampling technique to interview a total of 1,521 respondents across the nation from 4,354 citizens contacted.

“The sample comprised 51 per cent male and 49 per cent female respondents whose ages ranged from 18 years and above. The interviews were conducted in five major Nigerian languages: English, pidgin, Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba and geographical quotas were assigned to ensure the selection of a nationally representative sample, which proportionately covered all senatorial districts and states, and the FCT,” he said.

Ihua stressed that the study became imperative given its academic relevance as there is no single scholarly literature on this subject in Nigeria.

He argued that the study represents a novel attempt by the Institute to understand a seemingly under-researched space, which is contributing significantly to the economic growth of the nation and mental well-being of citizens.

Similarly, he noted that the skit comedians interviewed, also In their opinion, said the increase in skit production is mainly driven by the sheer abundance of creative talents existing in the country, as well as the availability of technology and social media platforms, which have now become, in some ways, a leveller, cutting out the middleman to provide direct access of artistes to a global audience of viewers and followership.

He then called for government and private sector support for Nigeria to reap the benefits of showcasing the country’s talents, as well as alleviating poverty through the creation of wealth and jobs.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

Who Succeeds IGP Mohammed Adamu?

As the February retirement date of the incumbent Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu draws near, there are varying permutations on who steps in as the new police boss. SUNDAY ADEPOJU writes on the suspense over the…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…