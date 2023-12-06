The entertainment industry is currently abuzz with the news of actor Bolanle Ninalowo’s apparent move forward from his past failed marriage.

The actor has been spotted frequently in the company of his fellow actress, Damilola Adegbite, known as Adedamee.

The two seem to be inseparable, engaging in various activities together, from hitting the gym to sharing intimate dinner dates.

This has fueled speculations about the nature of their relationship, and it appears that the duo has now decided to go public with their romance.

Adedamee, who had previously divorced actor Chris Ator about four years ago, has seemingly found solace and new love in the broad-chested Ninalowo.

Notably, Ninalowo’s last marriage had produced two daughters, adding a familial dimension to their budding relationship.

The actress and Ator had exchanged vows on February 14, 2015, in a private wedding at the La Villa Boutique Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

Unfortunately, their seemingly perfect haven came crashing down three years into the marriage, a situation that gained widespread attention.

For Adedamee, the past seems to be firmly behind her as she embraces this new chapter with Ninalowo.

The couple’s outings and public appearances suggest a blossoming romance, marking a fresh start for both actors.

While divorce and past challenges may have defined their previous relationships, Ninalowo and Adedamee now find themselves in a different narrative, one filled with shared moments and newfound happiness.

