British singer-songwriter, PinkPantheress, cancels one of two Glastonbury performances

British singer-songwriter, Victoria Beverley Walker, popularly known as PinkPantheress, has pulled out of one of her two scheduled appearances at this year’s Glastonbury Festival in England.

The cancelled performance was originally set for Thursday, 26 June at 11pm on the smaller Levels stage in Silver Hayes.

Festival organisers have now confirmed that Australian DJ Rosa Terenzi will fill the slot, starting 30 minutes earlier and playing through to midnight, when Canadian musician Marie Davidson will take over.

PinkPantheress is still expected to perform her second set at the festival on Friday, 27 June, at 7.30pm on the larger Woodies stage.

Speculation among festivalgoers suggested the cancellation might be linked to concerns over potential overcrowding at the smaller venue, but organisers have dismissed the claims.

“This change was absolutely not as a result of overcrowding fears; the artist was simply no longer able to make this performance,” organisers said. “But she is still playing her Woodsies set.”

The cancellation comes just a day before the Glastonbury Festival is set to begin. The 2025 edition runs from Wednesday, 25 June to Monday, 30 June, with headline acts including The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo.

Other performers announced for this year include Grammy-winning rapper Doechii, Charli XCX, Wunderhorse, RAYE, Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap and a surprise act billed as Patchwork.

PinkPantheress, 23, rose to prominence in 2021 after several of her songs, including “Just a Waste” and “Break It Off,” went viral on TikTok.

She later won the BBC Sound of 2022 poll, with her singles “Just for Me” and “Pain” charting in the UK top 40. In 2023, she recorded “Angel” for the Barbie film soundtrack.

In 2024, she cancelled several tour dates citing a need to prioritise her physical health and overall well-being. Announcing the break, the “Boy’s a Liar” singer, who had been supporting Glastonbury headliner Olivia Rodrigo on the GUTS tour, told fans: “It is with the heaviest heart that I sadly have to announce that I will not be able to continue the rest of my live shows this year in order to focus on my physical health and overall well-being.

“It appears I have reached a wall which I’m struggling to penetrate through.”

