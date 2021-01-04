British PM announces new national lockdown, asks everyone to stay at home; schools closed, exams cancelled

Latest NewsTop News
By
British PM announces new national lockdown

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has announced a new national lockdown with people instructed to “stay at home” as they did during March’s first lockdown, Sky News reported on Monday.

The prime minister revealed the action in an eight-minute TV address on Monday night, after being told that COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly in every part of the country due to the new coronavirus variant.

The public are being asked to follow the new rules, which replace the tiers system, from this evening.

It is expected the new lockdown in England – the third time national measures have been introduced – will last until the middle of February.

People across the whole country must now stay at home apart from five exceptions:

for work, if people cannot work from home, such as those in the construction sector or key workers
to shop for necessities such as food or medicines
to exercise once per day at a local location. This can include with one other person from outside someone’s household or support/childcare bubble
to provide care or help to vulnerable people
to attend medical appointments or medical care, or to flee the threat of harm or violence.
All primary schools, secondary schools and colleges will move to online learning from tomorrow.

However, nurseries can remain open while childcare and support bubbles will stay in place.

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Latest News

Ekiti APC youth leaders commend government over N2m agric empowerment

Latest News

Oyetola released N1bn pension arrears 17 hours before Christmas ― Osun Head of…

Latest News

NALDA to empower 500 farmers in Akwa Ibom

Latest News

17,000 engaged for special public works programme in Plateau

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More