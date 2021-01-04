British PM announces new national lockdown, asks everyone to stay at home; schools closed, exams cancelled

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has announced a new national lockdown with people instructed to “stay at home” as they did during March’s first lockdown, Sky News reported on Monday.

The prime minister revealed the action in an eight-minute TV address on Monday night, after being told that COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly in every part of the country due to the new coronavirus variant.

The public are being asked to follow the new rules, which replace the tiers system, from this evening.

It is expected the new lockdown in England – the third time national measures have been introduced – will last until the middle of February.

People across the whole country must now stay at home apart from five exceptions:

for work, if people cannot work from home, such as those in the construction sector or key workers

to shop for necessities such as food or medicines

to exercise once per day at a local location. This can include with one other person from outside someone’s household or support/childcare bubble

to provide care or help to vulnerable people

to attend medical appointments or medical care, or to flee the threat of harm or violence.

All primary schools, secondary schools and colleges will move to online learning from tomorrow.

However, nurseries can remain open while childcare and support bubbles will stay in place.