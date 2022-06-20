British High Commission raises concern over vote-buying during Ekiti guber poll

Latest News
By Kazeem Biriowo - Abuja
British High Commission,
The British High Commission in Nigeria has raised concerns over the vote-buying during the just concluded Ekiti State governorship election on Saturday.
In a statement on the verified Twitter of the High Commission @UkinNigeria, on Monday, stated that: “we are concerned about reports of vote-buying during the election and call on the relevant authorities to hold any persons involved accountable.”
“The buying and selling of votes has no place in a democracy. We encourage INEC to reflect on other potential improvements to the electoral process ahead of general elections in 2023, especially the re-distribution and assignment of voters to newly established polling units to reduce queuing times, better awareness and implementation of electoral guidelines by INEC staff and improved accessibility at polling units to help with the participation of persons with disabilities.”
The High Commission also commended the improvements on the part of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the security agencies, the civil society partners and all stakeholders during the election.
“As the first major election conducted since the enactment of the Electoral Act 2022, we commend INEC, the security agencies, our civil society partners and all stakeholders for their collective effort in the successful conduct of the poll under the new legal framework.”
“Our team of observers on the ground noted commendable improvements in the electoral process including the timely opening of polls, better functioning of the BVAS devices for accrediting voters, and the transparent and efficient electronic transmission of polling unit results to INEC’s results viewing portal.”


“We urge any party or individuals who is dissatisfied with the process to seek redress in a peaceful manner and through the appropriate legal channels.”
“As Nigeria moves closer to the 2023 general elections, we encourage people to register and collect their PVCs and to participate actively in the political process.”
“The UK will continue to assist INEC and our partners in their aspiration to support peaceful, credible and inclusive elections in Nigeria.” The statement reads in part.
INEC, has on Sunday June 19, declared Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the 2022 Ekiti governorship election. Oyebanji, polled a total of 187,057 votes to defeat his two closest challengers Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party, (SDP) and Bisi Kolawole of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…British High Commission raises concern over vote-buying during Ekiti guber poll

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…British High Commission raises concern over vote-buying during Ekiti guber poll

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…British High Commission raises concern over vote-buying during Ekiti guber poll

You might also like
Latest News

Imo Government has restructured Pension Board to stop fraud ― Commissioner

Latest News

JUST IN: Court stops INEC from ending voter registration on June 30

Latest News

Radio-active scanners delaying Customs building demolition at Lagos ports ― Saraki

Latest News

‘Nigerians need investment-friendly president like Peter Obi’

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More