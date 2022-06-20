British High Commission raises concern over vote-buying during Ekiti guber poll

The British High Commission in Nigeria has raised concerns over the vote-buying during the just concluded Ekiti State governorship election on Saturday.

In a statement on the verified Twitter of the High Commission @UkinNigeria, on Monday, stated that: “we are concerned about reports of vote-buying during the election and call on the relevant authorities to hold any persons involved accountable.”

“The buying and selling of votes has no place in a democracy. We encourage INEC to reflect on other potential improvements to the electoral process ahead of general elections in 2023, especially the re-distribution and assignment of voters to newly established polling units to reduce queuing times, better awareness and implementation of electoral guidelines by INEC staff and improved accessibility at polling units to help with the participation of persons with disabilities.” The High Commission also commended the improvements on the part of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the security agencies, the civil society partners and all stakeholders during the election.

“As the first major election conducted since the enactment of the Electoral Act 2022, we commend INEC, the security agencies, our civil society partners and all stakeholders for their collective effort in the successful conduct of the poll under the new legal framework.”

“Our team of observers on the ground noted commendable improvements in the electoral process including the timely opening of polls, better functioning of the BVAS devices for accrediting voters, and the transparent and efficient electronic transmission of polling unit results to INEC’s results viewing portal.”





“We urge any party or individuals who is dissatisfied with the process to seek redress in a peaceful manner and through the appropriate legal channels.”

“As Nigeria moves closer to the 2023 general elections, we encourage people to register and collect their PVCs and to participate actively in the political process.”

“The UK will continue to assist INEC and our partners in their aspiration to support peaceful, credible and inclusive elections in Nigeria.” The statement reads in part.

INEC, has on Sunday June 19, declared Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the 2022 Ekiti governorship election. Oyebanji, polled a total of 187,057 votes to defeat his two closest challengers Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party, (SDP) and Bisi Kolawole of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).