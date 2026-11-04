British envoy to INEC: 2027 elections will test Nigeria’s democracy before the world

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Pete Vowles, has said the 2027 general elections present an important opportunity for Nigeria to demonstrate how a strong democracy can function in a large, diverse country.

Vowles stated this on Wednesday during a courtesy visit to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Abuja, where the commission reaffirmed its commitment to credible elections.

He said the visit was primarily to familiarise himself with INEC’s operations and gain firsthand insight into the commission’s preparations for the 2027 polls.

Vowles, who disclosed that he had been in Nigeria for approximately eight weeks, expressed appreciation for the warm reception accorded him and his delegation.

He underscored the importance of Nigeria’s democracy to its citizens, the West African sub-region and the international community, describing the forthcoming elections as an important opportunity for the country to demonstrate how a strong democracy can function in a large, diverse country.

He commended the commission for the opportunity to engage with its officials and gain a better understanding of its electoral preparations.

Responding, INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to delivering free, fair, credible and inclusive 2027 general elections, while seeking to deepen its strategic partnership with the United Kingdom to strengthen Nigeria’s electoral process.

He described the visit as a continuation of the longstanding partnership between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, anchored on shared commitments to democratic integrity and institutional development.

Amupitan highlighted the commission’s achievements in recent off-cycle governorship elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun states, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections, and 16 legislative by-elections conducted across the country.

He identified improvements in election logistics, deployment of personnel and materials, use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), timely uploading of polling unit results to INEC’s Result Viewing (IReV) portal, intelligence-driven security collaboration and more efficient result management as key areas of progress.

He also noted the commission’s strengthened inclusive voting arrangements, particularly for persons with disabilities (PWDs), pregnant women and the elderly.

On preparations for the 2027 general elections, the INEC chairman disclosed that the commission had completed nine of the 14 activities on its revised timetable and schedule of activities, with operational readiness assessments ongoing across the six geopolitical zones.

He revealed that Nigeria’s National Register of Voters now stands at over 103 million, while the commission is conducting a nationwide Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collection exercise across all 774 local government areas, with collection points decentralised to registration area and ward levels.

Amupitan also highlighted the deployment of INEC’s Candidates Nomination Portal (ICNP), which processed nominations across 21 of the country’s 22 registered political parties, alongside the procurement of 57,000 BVAS devices to strengthen the commission’s technological capacity.

Other critical preparations, he said, include the procurement of election materials for the nation’s 176,846 polling units, improved logistics and supply chain arrangements, as well as early security coordination through the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

While acknowledging the United Kingdom’s longstanding support for Nigeria’s electoral development through technical assistance, capacity building, gender mainstreaming, voter education and institutional policy development, the INEC chairman identified additional areas for expanded collaboration.

These include cybersecurity and technological integrity, specialised training for electoral personnel, strategic communication, combating disinformation and hate speech, and strengthening voter education and inclusive participation, particularly among youths, women and marginalised groups.

He emphasised that the integrity of Nigeria’s democracy has implications beyond the country, with significant consequences for peace, stability and economic development across West Africa and the African continent.