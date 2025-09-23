British Council, FG drive socio-economic growth in creative industry

The potential of Nigeria’s creative industry to contribute to socio-economic growth and development was re-emphasised at the Creative Economy Week 2025, a groundbreaking platform initiated by the British Council in collaboration with the Federal Government and key stakeholders.

The Creative Economy Week 2025 is a week-long programme aimed at harnessing and nurturing the abundant creativity in Nigeria while repositioning the creative industry as a driver of national economic growth.

Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism & Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, who delivered a keynote address at the event in Lagos, emphasised the significant potential of United Kingdom-Nigeria partnerships in enhancing the creative economy and pointed out that the collaboration will accelerate capacity building and skills exchange to cultivate a thriving creative industry in Nigeria.

“The creative industry in the United Kingdom is very developed. We believe we can also have a thriving creative industry. The government has stepped in to facilitate this essential handshake. With collaboration with the United Kingdom, Nigeria’s creative sector will further thrive. And beyond that, there are a lot of skills.”

In her remarks, the minister noted that raw talent and creativity are abundant in Nigeria, while noting that the collaboration will foster mutual benefits through training, festivals, and exchanges.

The minister said, “With the right training and support, Nigeria’s creative sector can not only thrive but also contribute significantly to job creation and economic development.”

Creative Economy Week Nigeria 2025 spanned across five Nigerian cities: Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Kano, and Enugu, and it will culminate in a landmark London showcase on 11 October. The initiative is designed to identify, nurture talents and creativity in Nigeria. It brought together artists, creative entrepreneurs, cultural hubs, industry leaders, policymakers, investors, and international partners.

The event series showcases the power of creativity and culture as catalysts for inclusive economic growth, youth empowerment, and global connection while spotlighting diaspora voices, strengthening international collaboration, and forging new opportunities for global creative exchange.

During the Week, engaging sessions took place in Lagos. These included discussions on the Women in Film Conference, the Africa Film Finance Forum (AFFF), and presentations focusing on unlocking Nigeria’s Creative Tech and Digital Storytelling Frontiers. Additionally, topics such as the expanding role of music in job creation and market reach were explored, alongside a fireside chat addressing crucial steps for enhancing Nigeria’s creative industry.

In addition, masterclass sessions were conducted on various subjects including the role of Intellectual Property (IP) in the film industry, SME creative entrepreneurship, and practice management for the film sector. These discussions are pivotal in promoting professionalism and growth within the industry, further driving socio-economic growth and creating job opportunities.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

