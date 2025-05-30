British comedian, Russell Brand pleads not guilty to rape, sexual assault charges

British comedian and actor, Russell Brand has pleaded not guilty to a series of serious sexual offence charges during a court appearance at Southwark Crown Court.

The 49-year-old, originally from Hambleden in Buckinghamshire, is facing five charges connected to allegations from four different women. The alleged incidents are said to have taken place between 1999 and 2005.

The charges include rape, oral rape, indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault.

Brand, who has been living in the United States in recent years, arrived at the London court escorted by two police officers. He appeared calm as he walked into the building for the plea and trial preparation hearing.

Inside the courtroom, he stood quietly, staring straight ahead as he formally entered not guilty pleas to all five charges.

A trial date has been set for June 2026.

These allegations follow an investigation published in September 2023 by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4’s Dispatches. The exposé featured claims from several women accusing Brand of sexual misconduct.

Since the publication of the investigation, Brand has strongly denied the accusations. In a video posted to his 11.2 million followers on X (formerly Twitter), he stated that all his past relationships have been consensual.

He also said he welcomed the opportunity to clear his name in court.

Following the court appearance, Brand left the courtroom without making a statement. He put on his sunglasses and walked out quietly.

