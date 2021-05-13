British Airways announces fantastic fares in first cabin on Lagos/Abuja/London route

The British flag carrier, British Airways has announced what it called fantastic fares for its Nigerian passengers in its first cabin on the Lagos/Abuja/London route.

The fantastic fares which will also be enjoyed by Nigerian travellers flying the BA first cabin into Europe, Canada and the United States begin from $4287.

According to the airline’s Regional Commercial Manager, Nigeria and Ghana, Mrs Adetutu Otuyalo: “British Airways First Class is your ticket to exceptional comfort and impeccable service in our most elegant surroundings. It’s the finest way to travel enjoying your own private and spacious suite, a fully flat bed with mattress and duvet, delicious and indulgent dining with exclusive and attentive service access to luxurious lounges and spa treatments”.

Otuyalo who said the period for the purchase of the special fares had since commenced, added that the fares which are non-endorsable and for BA only, also have other terms and conditions applied.

While urging passengers to note all entry requirement to their destinations, Otuyalo however said: “the fares exclude taxes, fees and surcharges and are subject to availability”.

