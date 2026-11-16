British actor Robert Pattinson has been named the next James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig as the iconic 007 spy in the long-running film franchise.

The 40-year-old actor was announced as the new face of the British secret agent by Amazon MGM Studios on Monday, November 16, ending months of speculation over who would take over the role.

Pattinson, known for his roles in the Twilight films, The Batman and The Odyssey, described the appointment as a major career milestone.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,” he said in a statement. “To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement.”

He will become the seventh actor to play Bond in the official film franchise, following Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Craig.

The next, yet-to-be-titled 26th Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, known for his work on the Dune franchise, while the screenplay will be written by Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders.

Villeneuve welcomed Pattinson’s appointment, saying, “We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007.”

He added that the actor “has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new”.

Pattinson’s casting follows a lengthy selection process that reportedly involved several actors, including Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O’Connor.

The new film will be the first James Bond production under Amazon MGM Studios’ creative control, following the company’s deal with longtime franchise rights holders Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

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Craig’s final appearance as Bond was in No Time to Die, released in 2021. His departure left the role vacant for five years, during which fans and industry observers speculated about his successor.

The James Bond film franchise began in 1962 with Dr. No, starring Connery, and has since become one of the longest-running and most successful series in cinema history.