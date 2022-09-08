Britain’s Queen Elizabeth under medical supervision as Charles and William travel to Balmoral to be with monarch

The Queen is under medical supervision at her Balmoral residence after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace said today.

Elizabeth remains at her Scottish home Balmoral Castle, and is comfortable, the palace said. A palace source said immediate members had been informed.

Prince Charles and Prince William travelled to Queen Elizabeth’s residence at Balmoral Castle in Scotland following news that doctors were concerned for her health.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral,” a Clarence House spokesperson said.

A Kensington Palace source confirmed William’s movements.

Elizabeth yesterday postponed a meeting of senior governmental advisers known as the Privy Council after doctors advised her to rest.

Britain’s newly installed Prime Minister Liz Truss said the whole country would be “deeply concerned” about Queen Elizabeth’s health.

“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime,” she said.

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

Britain’s national broadcaster the BBC interrupted its scheduled programming to switch to rolling news bulletins on Elizabeth’s health.

The privy council had been scheduled to meet virtually on Wednesday, a day after the 96-year-old monarch had a full day of activities as she presided over the ceremonial handover of power to Ms Truss at her summer residence in Scotland.

Ms Truss would have taken the oath as First Lord of the Treasury, one of her other titles, and new Cabinet ministers would have been sworn in during the session. The meeting will be rescheduled.

The decision is likely to spark renewed concern about the health of Elizabeth, who marked seven decades on the throne this year. She has increasingly handed over duties to her heir, Prince Charles, and other members of the royal family in recent months as she struggled to get around.

More to follow…





