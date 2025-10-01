Bringing Seyi Makinde under a new focus through new book

‎THE political sagacity and ideology of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is coming under a new kind of scrutiny with the public presentation of the book “Omituntun Political Ideology of Governor Seyi Makinde: A Principle and Practice for Good Governance and Socio-Economic Development” taking place soon, in Ibadan.

‎‎The book, written by a scholar and public servant, Babatunde Osumah, is an independent assessment of the new political culture brought with the Omituntun political philosophy of Governor Makinde. It is also a manual on how the younger generation of Nigerian politicians can learn from and be prepared for the vagaries of political high office from the Omitutun Philosophy, which is anchored on moral and delivery-driven politics.

‎‎Snippets show that the book is for education and for the sustenance of the highly impactful Omituntun Philosophy. In showing how, snippets from it say the book “shows how new orientation can be rendered from the attitude of Governor SeyiMakinde to the upcoming young politicians so that they will be well-prepared before occupying political offices.”

‎‎Speaking on why the project was undertaken, Osumah said: “The purpose of the book launch is to honour and celebrate the excellent performance and quintessential leadership of Engr. Seyi Makinde in this 21st century political dispensation in Nigeria.

‎‎“Dignitaries invited for the book launch are members of Oyo State Executive Council, Oyo State House of Assembly members; Oyo State Chief judge, Oyo State Local Government Chairmen, veteran media personalities, political pundits in Nigeria, distinguished personalities in their chosen careers and representative of the Nigeria Youth.”

‎‎The Special Guest of Honour for the occasion billed for Thursday October 23, 2025 is Governor Makinde himself.