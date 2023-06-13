The Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil, Gas, and Pipeline Impacted Communities (HOSCON) has called upon Senate President Senator Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Tajudeen Abbas to utilize their wealth of experience as they assume leadership positions in the National Assembly.

In a statement released in Abuja and provided to the press, Prince Dr Mike Emuh, the Executive National Chairman of HOSCON, acknowledged the current challenges facing the nation during their inauguration.

However, he expressed optimism that both leaders possess the necessary leadership qualities and experience to navigate the legislative responsibilities and contribute to the socio-economic and political renewal of the nation.

Emuh urged members of the 10th National Assembly to collaborate with the new leaders in addressing the formidable task of rebuilding the country for the betterment of its people.

“This is a significant moment in our national history with immense promise, and we rejoice with you.

“With your combined executive and legislative leadership experience, we are confident that you will lead the National Assembly to greater heights.

“Although the challenges ahead are substantial given our national circumstances, we have no doubt that your leadership qualities and experience will make a positive difference for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“On our part, we are committed to supporting the Federal Government in reviving the economy, combating oil theft, pipeline vandalization, illegal refineries, and creating an enabling environment for the IOCs, LOCs, NNPC, SPDC, and others to achieve greater productivity.”

“Your Excellencies, please accept our warm congratulations and best wishes for your success as you take on the responsibilities and challenges of your esteemed positions,” stated Emuh.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WEEK BRIEF: Emefiele’s suspension, arrest and Nigeria Air’s revelations top news





The story of the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele by President Bola Tinubu broke the internet on…

95% of Nigerian male celebrities, including myself, ‘do both men and women’ — Actor Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has claimed that no fewer than 95% of both married and single celebrities, including…

Real Reason Tinubu suspended Emefiele — FG

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, ordered immediate suspension of Mr Godwin Emefiele as…

10 points from President Tinubu’s Democracy Day broadcast

In commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day celebration, President Bola Tinubu made his…

[PHOTOS] Hilda Baci: Lady begins 120 hours cook-a-thon to break Guinness Records

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

A chef identified as Damilola Adeparusi has begun a 120-hour cooking marathon in Oye Local Government Area in…