Bring those behind Apostle Suleman’s attack to justice, CAN tells IGP

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Edo State chapter, yesterday, called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba and other security agencies to bring to book the people behind the assassination attempt on the General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

The state chairman of the association, Dr. Bishop Oriname Oyennude Kure, made the call in Benin City while expressing his resentment of the dastardly act on the clergyman.

“We herein humbly but sternly urge the security operatives in the state and the Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of the Inspector General of Police to wade into this matter by bringing to book all the assailants, perpetrators and their sponsors and all those in connection with this heinous and ungodly act without exception,” he said.

Dr. Kure said the news of the assassination attempt on the clergyman came to the Christian community with a great shock and made them saddened.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN), Edo State, received with great shock and sadness the news of the assassination attempt on the life of Apostle Johnson Suleman, the general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries.

“Without any reservation and with all sense of responsibility, we vehemently condemn as reprehensible the attempted assassination made on the man of God-Apostle Johnson Suleman on Friday the 21st of October, 2022 by some unknown gunmen along Wareke Road, Auchi in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, which regrettably led to the death of seven persons which included three police officers attached to the clergyman in the line of duty.

“The Body of Christ in Edo State is sad indeed, and condemn in the strongest term this vicious attack on the man of God, wherein seven human beings lost their lives. We are indeed very sad and we are in a state of mourning”, he said.

Kure said the body of Christ is solid with Suleman in this, noting that an injury to one is an injury to all.

“Apostle Johnson Suleman, we want to let you know that “any attack against you, is an attack against the church”, and we are against this heinous and ungodly act by these assailants.

” We are praying vigorously that these evil men are found and are made to face the law. We also pray that this kind of thing does not happen again.

“The Lord God of Heaven be with you and your entire family. May God Almighty shield you from all evil, in the pursuit of your divine assignment and mission of proclaiming the gospel of Christ and the good news of His saving grace to all mankind all over the nations and continents of the world,” he said.

The CAN chairman said they are in like manner saddened by the spate of the trending insecurity in our nation, and thereby urge both the state and federal government to brace up on intensifying more stringent proactive measures in cubing the excesses of these men of the underworld, by ensuring that the police are swiftly responsive to emergency calls or situations such as this, with full alertness, and are conversant with likely escape routes in every city terrain.

He maintained that the body of Christ was sincerely in sobriety empathized with the families of the deceased persons and pray God Almighty to comfort and grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

