Bring June 12 culprits to justice, scrap gag laws, SERAP tells FG

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to take decisive steps toward ensuring accountability for the historic annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, widely considered Nigeria’s freest and fairest poll.

The group specifically urged the President to immediately establish a presidential panel of inquiry to investigate the unlawful annulment and identify those responsible for violating the democratic rights of Nigerians.

In a letter dated June 14, 2025, and signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP also asked the President to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), to prosecute all those found culpable for the annulment of the historic poll, regardless of their political standing or affiliations.

SERAP’s recommendations came in response to President Tinubu’s Democracy Day address at the National Assembly, in which he reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the ideals of June 12, including freedom, transparency, social justice, active citizen participation, and a just society where no one is oppressed.

However, the organisation stated that speeches alone would not fulfil these ideals unless backed by concrete actions.

“These expressed commitments won’t be enough unless your government demonstrates the political will to combat impunity for the annulment of the June 12 elections and advance Nigerians’ democratic freedoms through meaningful electoral accountability in Nigeria,” SERAP said.

The organisation called on Tinubu to urgently direct Mr Fagbemi to draft and present to the National Assembly an executive bill amending the Electoral Act 2022 to make the electronic transmission of election results mandatory and to ensure that every voter—not just political parties—has access to election documents.

SERAP also urged the President to instruct the Attorney General to immediately drop all pending cases against Nigerians arrested, detained, or prosecuted solely for peacefully exercising their human rights, especially through protests and free expression.

“There is no statute of limitations for violations of democratic freedoms. The ideals of June 12 cannot be achieved, and real democracy cannot flourish in Nigeria without electoral accountability, democratic and human rights reforms, and strict adherence to the rule of law,” the group stated.

The letter further read: “Amending the Electoral Act to make the electronic transmission of election results mandatory and allow access for every voter to these results would ensure free, fair, and transparent elections and improve public confidence in the electoral process.”

SERAP warned that the impunity surrounding the annulment of the 1993 elections continues to set a dangerous precedent—emboldening politicians to manipulate future elections and depriving citizens of their fundamental right to political participation.

The organisation also called for a broader democratic reform agenda, including the repeal or amendment of laws that infringe on freedom of expression.

Specifically, it wants provisions of the Cybercrimes Act, as well as criminal defamation and injurious falsehood clauses in the Criminal and Penal Codes, either scrapped or revised to prevent abuse.

“Anti-freedom of expression laws continue to be used to target, arrest, detain, and unfairly prosecute journalists, activists, critics, and other Nigerians for peacefully expressing their views.

“The use and potential chilling effect of strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPPs) by law enforcement, security agencies, and politicians is deeply concerning,” SERAP stated.

The organisation warned that if the President fails to act within seven days of receiving or publicly releasing the letter, it will consider taking appropriate legal action to compel compliance in the public interest.

“The combined effect of your expressed commitment, the Nigerian Constitution, your oath of office, and the country’s international human rights obligations is the requirement for your government to combat the lingering impunity for the annulment of the June 12 elections and to advance the democratic freedoms and human rights of Nigerians,” the group wrote.

SERAP also emphasised that current laws limit access to election documents only to parties involved in election petitions.

The group called for an amendment to section 74(1) of the Electoral Act to expand access to all voters, a move that would significantly promote electoral accountability in Nigeria.

“The right to access election documents should give rise to claims under section 39 of the Nigerian Constitution and the Freedom of Information Act,” it noted.

The organisation welcomed President Tinubu’s Democracy Day remarks, where he pledged to continue expanding Nigeria’s political space, uphold dialogue over dictatorship, persuasion over suppression, and rights over might.

While SERAP acknowledged the President’s call to lawmakers to be “tolerant and broad-minded” in crafting legislation concerning civil liberties and free speech, it insisted that these declarations must be matched with actionable reforms and a demonstrated commitment to justice and accountability.

“Addressing impunity for the unlawful annulment of the June 12 elections and ensuring electoral and human rights reforms would improve Nigeria’s electoral process and citizens’ right to participate in their government in free, fair, and transparent elections,” the group stressed.

It would be recalled that the June 12, 1993, presidential election—believed to have been won by Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola—was abruptly annulled by the military regime led by General Ibrahim Babangida, a move that triggered widespread national outrage and years of political instability.

