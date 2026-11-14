Brilliant ideas fail without the right workforce behind them —Chioma Udeh, HR professional

Chioma Ann Udeh was a teacher and a saleswoman before her current career in human resources management. She is an award-winning HR professional, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management, and the Head of Human Resources at E-Ranch Autocare in Lagos. In this interview by KINGSLEY ALUMONA, she speaks about her work, employee-related challenges, and her advice to young HR professionals.

How did your career in human resources (HR) begin?

Every step prepared me for the next one. As a former teacher, in the classroom, I learned that people perform best when they are guided, assessed fairly, and given room to grow. That is performance management, even if we did not call it that. I was once into sales too. Sales taught me something just as important: an organisation lives or dies by its customers.

When I moved into HR, I carried both lessons with me. I develop people, but I never lose sight of the customer they are there to serve.

My career in human resources, from an associate to now the Head of HR, has taught me respect for the basics. As an associate, I did the groundwork myself, from recruitment to staff records to welfare. I know exactly how much effort sits behind every hire and every payroll run. So when I decide as a leader, I understand how it will land on the ground. A policy that looks good on paper but fails the people who must live with it is not good.

In layman’s terms, what is human resources, and how does it impact people and organisations, especially regarding workforce data and staff efficiency? And how does HR analytics play out in all this, especially in E-Ranch Autocare, where you work?

Because most service failures are system failures. A customer waits too long because a shift was understaffed. A mistake happens because a new employee was never properly trained. If management blames the individual, the employee is demoralised, and the real problem is still there tomorrow. When you check the data first, you fix the cause instead of punishing the symptom. That is fairer to employees, and it delivers better service to customers. Fairness and performance are not opposites. They go together.

On the other hand, HR analytics means using evidence, not assumptions, to make decisions about people. Instead of guessing why staff are leaving or why service is slow, you look at the facts: staffing levels, workloads, training records, appraisal results and customer feedback. Then you act on what the facts show.

At E-Ranch Autocare, we leverage the HR analytics strategy well. We treat workforce efficiency and customer service as one conversation, not two. Through workforce planning and HR analytics, we look at how we deploy people and what that means for the customer experience. A team can look efficient on a spreadsheet and still leave customers unhappy. That is not real efficiency. My job is to build a workforce that is well supported, well deployed and focused on the customer, and to support staff through change when decisions affect them.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is entering the workplace quickly. Is human resources ready for it?

AI offers real value. It can help forecast staffing needs, identify skills gaps and remove routine paperwork so that HR teams can focus on people. I have researched AI-driven talent analytics and predictive analytics in workforce planning, and the potential is significant. But technology is only as fair as the data behind it. If the data is biased, the decisions will be biased, only faster and at greater scale. Before any organisation adopts these tools, it must ask three questions: Where did this data come from? Who might it leave out? And can we explain the decision to the employee it affects?

What do you think are the major problems facing HR professionals in Nigeria, and how can they be addressed?

The biggest problem is keeping skilled people. Since the naira was floated in June 2023, salaries have lost value, and many experienced professionals have left through the ‘japa’ wave. Meanwhile, the N70,000 national minimum wage has tightened company budgets, so HR must retain talent with less to spend. The answer is to study exit data, then offer what pay alone cannot: structured training, clear promotion paths and flexible schedules. HR leaders should also secure a seat at the budget table so that people’s costs are planned for and not cut first.

It is generally believed that most Nigerian graduates and young job seekers are seemingly unemployable because of a lack of experience and unsound educational training. What is your take on this? And, as an HR professional, what can such job seekers do to increase their chances of getting easily employed?

There is some truth in it, but it is not the whole picture. Many graduates leave school with certificates and little practical exposure, because curricula lag behind industry and the Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) often becomes a formality. Employers must also create entry-level openings and train new hires. To improve their chances, job seekers should build verifiable skills through internships, volunteering and online certifications, learn Excel and basic data analysis, write a curriculum vitae (CV) showing measurable results, and research each employer before interviews. Communication, reliability and willingness to learn often count for more than grades.

You have an interest in renewable energy. What can you say about that, especially now that Nigerians and businesses are much interested in such sources of energy?

Conversations about energy transition focus on technology and funding. Far less is said about skills. Projects stall without trained technicians, capable managers, and a clear workforce plan. Green growth needs a people strategy as much as it needs panels and batteries. My book, ‘Customer Engagement Techniques in Green Spare Parts Initiatives’, looks at another side of that shift: how businesses bring customers along as they go green.

You are into research endeavours. How do you combine HR leadership with your research work?

That mix of practice and research shapes everything I do. The two strengthen each other. Research keeps my practice current, and practice keeps my research honest and grounded in real workplaces. Serving as a Section Editor and peer reviewer for international journals is also my way of giving back. Every year, I review dozens of papers, and that discipline sharpens my own thinking.

My most cited papers deal with gender equity in education, burnout and employee well-being, workforce upskilling for new technologies, innovative management strategies, and ethics in data collection. The thread that connects them is simple: how do we develop people, protect their well-being, and treat them fairly while the world of work changes around them?

Having served as a judge for the Africa Innovators Award and the WATEF Awards, what do you think separates a strong innovation from a weak one?

Evidence. Many ideas sound exciting. However, a strong innovation solves a real problem and can prove that it works. While assessing innovative ideas, I look for originality, practical impact, and solid supporting evidence. I also ask a question others sometimes miss: does this team have the people, skills, and culture to deliver it? Brilliant ideas fail without the right workforce behind them.

What does the 2025 Nigeria Technology Awards honour mean to you and your work?

It is a signal that HR analytics now belongs in the technology conversation in Nigeria. For too long, HR was seen as an administrative function. This recognition says it can drive strategy and performance.

I am equally proud of my Editor and Reviewer of the Year Awards, because they come from peers who see the quality of my work up close.

What is your advice to young Nigerians who want to build a career in HR?

My advice is that they should master the fundamentals first: recruitment, labour law, payroll, and employee relations. Then they should build their data skills, because the future of HR belongs to professionals who can turn evidence into decisions. Get certified, keep learning, and stay curious. Above all, remember why the profession exists. Behind every data point is a person, and our job is to make work better for that person.

My final word is this: treat people fairly, measure what matters, and let evidence guide your decisions. When organisations take care of their people, their people take care of their customers.