Construction of a support bridge on Alaafin Avenue in Oluyole Estate, near Rhema Chapel, is set to begin soon. As a result, the road will be closed starting at midnight on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Commuters are encouraged to use the newly constructed Zartech-7Up Bridge and other alternative routes to access Oluyole Extension.

We apologize for any temporary inconvenience this may cause.

