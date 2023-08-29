Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi has revealed how he warned Nigeria as far back as 1987 about its foreign policy.

Speaking on Arise Television’s The Morning Show Tuesday, Prof Akinyemi said he anticipated what has played out in the just-concluded BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Backdrop

The BRICS bloc of developing nations recently agreed to admit Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates in a move aimed at accelerating its push to reshuffle a world order it sees as outdated.

Surprisingly, Nigeria, the leading economy in Africa was left out – a development that stirred mixed reactions on social media.