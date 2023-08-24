The BRICS has accepted the request to add Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as new member countries.

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

This announcement follows ongoing debate among BRICS member nations to expand, even though the immediacy of such expansion remains debatable.

The BRICS group accounts for more than 42% of the world population, 30% of the world’s territory, 23% of the global economy, and 18% of global trade. One of its founding values is a shared commitment to restructuring the global political, economic, and financial architecture to be fair, balanced, and representative, resting on pillars of multilateralism and international law.

Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa are the pioneering nations that form the BRICS.

Meanwhile, Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, is at the 15th BRICS summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa, to represent President Bola Tinubu.

