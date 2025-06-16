Bricklayer gets life imprisonment for defiling eight-year-old neighbour’s daughter

For defiling his neighbour’s eight-year-old daughter (names withheld) in a toilet, a bricklayer, Azeez Shoderu, alias Chisco, was on Monday sent to life imprisonment.

He was sent to jail by Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Ikeja, after the prosecution had sufficiently proven the charge of defilement against him.

In handing down his verdict, Justice Oshodi held that there was overwhelming evidence against the convict from the prosecution witnesses.

The judge, who further held that the prosecution proved the case of defilement, maintained that the convict’s narrative was inconsistent.

The court declared that it is entirely satisfied that the prosecution has proven its case, the direct evidence of the survivor and circumstantial elements of defilement beyond a reasonable doubt.

Justice Oshodi held that the evidence presented in court against the convict that the survivor was a child was overwhelming and that the incident occurred on July 27, 2022, where the defendant had unlawful sexual intercourse with the child.

The judge further declared that the convict had admitted that he interacted with the child at the compound, where he claimed to have asked the child to bring water to him in the toilet.

But, the child narrated that she went to urinate in the bathroom where the convict thereafter covered her mouth, placed him on his lap and had a sexual act with her.

However, the convict denied that anything had happened when taken to the police station.

In his judgment, Justice Oshodi revealed that the convict was a squatter at 25 Ago-Hausa Street, Ajegunle, Ajeromi Ifelodun, Local Government Area, Lagos, where he interacted with the child, and confirmed that he was at a toilet facility where the survivor was also present.

“The evidence of the survivor was corroborated by the medical report, the Investigating Police Officer and the medical doctor’s evidence showed that the convict committed the offence.

“A child who has not attained the age of 18 is incapable of consenting to sexual activity.

“The child provided eyewitness testimony. Her evidence was consistent throughout her examination-in-chief that the defendant removed her pants and put her on his lap.

“The defendant should have his name registered in the sexual offence register as maintained by Lagos State,” Justice Oshodi said.

The judge also insisted that the convict’s action had undoubtedly inflicted deep psychological wounds that might take a lifetime to heal.

While the trial lasted, counsel for the Lagos State Government (LASG), Dare Dada, presented three witnesses and tendered exhibits in court to prove the charge against the convict, while the defendant testified in his defence.

In his plea before Justice Oshodi, the counsel for the convict argued that Shoderu was a first-time offender.

Not content with the plea of the defence, the LASG lawyer, Dada, prayed to the court to sentence Shoderu accordingly because he exploited his position and the victim’s vulnerability to satisfy his unlawful sexual desires.

Dada said, “The victim was eight years old. A child who should have been safe in her own home environment.”

It would be recalled that the jailed Shoderu had pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on September 29, 2023.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE