Brewing bromance, sismance and interesting conversations on second episode of BBNaija S7: The Buzz

Big Brother’s house has been buzzing with so much drama, and there’s a lot to talk about. On the second episode of Showmax’s exclusive talk show, BBNaija S7: The Buzz, Toke Makinwa was joined by Media Personality, Moet Abebe and Content Creators, Femi Daniels and Austin Betha to discuss all the exciting and juicy happenings in the Big Brother Naija Level Up house.

The episode started with Toke reviewing the highlights from the week. Moet Abebe joined Toke as her first guest. They spoke about Sheggz, and Moet says she believes his arrogance is not confidence and he is very territorial toward Bella. Toke was of the opinion that that is what attracts them to each other as they both seem like individuals that walk into spaces and own them.

Speaking on the first eviction of the season, Toke says she likes how Level 2 housemates are handling the eviction nominations and not dwelling on it. Moet agrees that Phyna is a strong contender in the game. She also acknowledged the brewing sismance between Amaka, Phyna and Beauty in the Level 2 house and Doyin and Allysyn in the level 1 house.

Femi Daniels joined Toke and Moet to discuss the ships and brewing romance in the house. Femi says Daniella was not feeling the energy with Bryann as it seems he also had eyes for Ilebaye, and she moved on to Khalid, who ticked almost all the boxes she needed. Moet believes Bella is smarter in her relationship with Sheggz, but he thinks otherwise. Femi added that Sheggz has a lot to learn about managing a relationship that is not romantic.

To discuss possible personality clashes in the house, Toke and her guests were joined by Austin Betha to discuss Hermes’ energy and chants, Christy O and Pharmsavi’s conversation, and Phyna and Amaka’s. Austin commented on how funny the conversations between Phyna and Amaka were as they were usually very dramatic.

The conversation continued with a review of the fake housemates, Deji and Modella. Austin said Deji has found a place in the house and has gotten everyone talking about him. Toke disagreed as she believed that the fake housemates were there to shake things as they have nothing to lose. The guests said he’s already shaking things up as opposed to Modella, who is playing safe.

On the nomination by Head of House, Hermes, Femi mentioned Hermes picked the housemates for possible eviction based on their performance at the first wager task. Austin added that he is very calculative and observes the housemates at every opportunity.

The mic-dropping moments in this episode featured Hermes occupying the Head of House chair, Amaka’s conversation with Beauty about nominating Hermes 5 times when level 2 wins the Head of House games, and Phyna clearing the air with her fellow housemates about isolating her because they feel she is razz.

This episode ended with Toke asking the guests who they think is getting evicted from the house. They all chorused Christy O because she might not have the strongest personality, and she is showing herself too late on the show. Femi added that the two channels give the housemates more time and opportunity to show themselves.

The Buzz is exclusive to Showmax, and new episodes drop on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 7 pm.