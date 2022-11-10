Breast cancer: Niger State governor’s wife calls for regular examination

Health
By Adelowo Oladipo | Minna
Niger governor's wife
Dr Amina Abubakar Bello

THE wife of the Niger State governor, Dr Amina Abubakar Bello, has advised women on the need to avail themselves of regular breast examinations to avoid the high risk of breast cancer.

Mrs Bello stated this in a statement by her spokesperson, Rabi Sarki Bello, during a breast cancer awareness day organised by the Pink Hope Foundation.

The governor’s wife, who is the promoter of Raise Foundation, a non-governmental organization and also the ambassador for the Pink Hope Foundation, said, “Breast cancer is one of the commonest killer diseases among women and can totally be cured if detected at an early stage.”

She pointed out that most women shy away from facing reality by not going to the hospital for medical treatment, but instead engaging in traditional medicine which often causes more damage.

Dr Bello, who further called on women to embrace breast cancer self-examination, screening and other medical treatment, as early detection is cheaper and saves lives, explained that women between 45 and 54 years of age should have a mammogram every year, while women of 55 years and above should have biennial screening.

She also enjoined women at high risk of breast cancer based on certain factors to get an MRI and mammogram scan every year.

Mrs Bello commended the Pink Hope Foundation for sustaining the breast cancer awareness programme over the years.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Health

Measles can kill, Oyo governor tells parents

Health

Duchess hospital restates commitment to affordable, world-class healthcare

Health

‘Passage of mental health bill not enough to ensure health for Nigerians’

Health

Regular intake of wild lettuce, tomatoes important for healthy prostate —Expert

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More