Breast cancer: Niger govs’ wife urges women to embark on regular exercise, frequent self-examination

Wife of Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State, Dr Amina Bello, has advocated for regular exercise especially for women as a means of preventing breast cancer among them.

Dr. Amina Abubakar Bello, who is also a Consultant Gynecologist and the Promoter, ‘Raise Foundation’, a Non- Governmental Organization( NGO) giving Medical care to breast cancer patients, made the call during a physical exercise as part of the activities put in place for sensitizing the people including women in marking the 2022 world international cancer week, in Minna the state capital.

The Niger State first lady however likened breast cancer to the commonest cause of death among women in Nigeria and across the world, saying, “physical exercise especially aerobics exercise at least three to four times in a week, is one acceptable measure in preventing breast cancer”.

According to her, “I advise women to eat healthy foods and develop the habit of frequent self examination of breast cancer before or after their menstrual period .”

Dr. Amina Bello, however disclosed that early screening detection of cancer goes a long way in saving lives, and enjoined women who are over 40 years of age to endeavour to have a mammogram and cervical cancer screening at least once in a year.

She thereby reiterated her pet Project, ‘Raise Foundation’s commitment to stretch it’s hands of fellowship to women not only in Minna, but in parts of the state to address and take cancer awareness programmes to all the nooks and crannies of the state.