Breast Cancer Association has saved many lives ― Akeredolu

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has confirmed that the formation of the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) has saved the lives of many women living with Breast, cervical and other cancer-related diseases nationwide, as well as changed the narratives that cancer is a death sentence.

Akeredolu who was among recipients of different awards at an event organised by BRECAN at the weekend in Ibadan said that he initially opposed the formation of BRECAN but later supported it having realised the impact it is going to make on the women living with the disease nationwide.

He commended the efforts and doggedness of his wife who is one of the survivors of breast cancer.

Akeredolu added that the formation of BRECAN has brought succour to many families, especially women that are living with the disease nationwide.

He said BRECAN has succeeded in changing the narratives that Breast cancer is a death sentence, adding that we have had testimonies of many survivors including my wife.

Earlier In her address, the Founder of BRECAN and wife of the Ondo State governor, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, who expressed her delight for the successful 25th anniversary, appreciated her husband, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, for being there for her all through.

She also appreciated the awardess, who she described as shining examples of what people can do to support NGOs like BRECAN, the Ondo First Lady thanked them for their support and commitment to the vision right from the onset.

She enjoined them not to relent in rendering humanitarian services, saying that’s what made this world a better place to live in.

She also thanked all those who contributed in cash and kind to the success of the anniversary, including the Special guest of honour, sponsors and the lead jogger for identifying with her vision.

The Special guest of honour, Dr Dere Awosika, Chairman of Access bank plc, affirmed that BRECAN’s vision is what should reach the unreached, saying it gives hope while describing the Founder as a great woman.

Having watched a documentary of the Founder’s experience with breast cancer, the Special guest of honour said she was humbled by the story of BRECAN and that it gave her hope for Nigeria; noting that it is a positive story that should be propagated across the nation.

She added that BRECAN’s contribution to the breast cancer awareness campaign was mind-blowing, dynamic, illuminating and eye-opener.

According to her, the BRECAN’s story was an event of a Nigerian with a passionate heart, who saw pain and brought gain. Adding that it’s not a First Lady’s vision having birthed it 25years ago, the Access bank Chairman said it was so inspiring, and there was no better way to live than to impact lives.

Emotion-laden documentary on the BRECAN Founder’s encounter with breast cancer and treatment processes, featuring individuals who witnessed the trial period and the beginning of BRECAN.





The award recipients included the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN(CON), as the Most Supportive BRECAN Ambassador, his Deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa as BRECAN Ambassador of Philanthropy, Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo (BRECAN Ambassador); while long-term service Ambassadorial award went to the Special Assistant to the Governor on photography Mr Otun Saidu and Mrs Julie Ogbogu who is the former BRECAN President.

Clinical Ambassadorial recognition was bestowed on Dr Mutiu Jimoh(Most Supportive Clinician), Dr Ndidi Aishat Okunniga, Dr Adewale Adisa, Dr Aba Katung, Dr Olalekan Olasehinde, Dr Emmanuel Onyema, and Dr Johnson Olaniyi as Public Health Ambassador.

Others are; Mrs Elizabeth Ogunmoyela as Crowd Funding Ambassador, Mr Uket Mbang as Happiness Ambassador, while the Most Supportive hospital award was given to Teju Specialist hospital and the Most Supportive school went to All Saints’ college Ibadan. A posthumous award was given to Late Mr Julius Adejumo.

