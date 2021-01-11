BREAKING:Ayade’s commissioners set to protest Supreme Court judgement on PDP ward, chapter executives today

•Asu Okang denies plan, says only solidarity visit

By Andy-Mba Ukweni - Calabar
Governor Ayade

Barring any unforeseen circumstance, commissioners in Governor Ben Ayade cabinet are set to protest against the Supreme Court judgement on the authentic chapter and ward executives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Cross River State.

The Supreme Court had struck out the appeal brought before it challenging the verdict of the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal which authenticated the list that the Ayade’s camp of the PDP considered to have favoured the camp of the National Assembly Members of the party in the state.

Some aides of the governor have continued to deny the specific directives of the judgement,  insisting that the Supreme Court judgement did not identify any candidate as a beneficiary of the ruling.

Nigerian Tribune was reliably informed that Governor Ayade’s commissioners had a meeting in one of their colleagues’ apartments, putting finishing touches to a planned protest today.

The source specifically volunteered to Nigerian Tribune that  “Ayade’s commissioners are brawling in George O’ben-etchie’s house right now, where they are planning a protest against the Supreme Court judgement tomorrow (today, Monday).”

The source insisted that the planned protest is a new strategy that is being deployed by Governor Ayade’s camp, on the heels of the unfavourable Supreme Court judgement.

When contacted, the Commissioner for Information, Comrade Asu Okang denied the planned protest completely, stating that “there is no protest, I’m only aware that some junior appointees want to pay the governor a solidarity visit to pledge their commitment to the governor despite the Supreme Court judgment. To stage a protest will be counterproductive”.

