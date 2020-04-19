BREAKING: Wike bows to pressure, releases 22 Exxonmobil staff

Barely 24 hours after Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) issued an ultimatum to Governor Nyesom Wike to release 22 of its members working for ExxonMobil, the governor has complied.

Following the arrest and detention of the 22, PENGASSAN threatened to shut down operations and all activities at the nation’s oil rigs and export terminals.

On Thursday, Wike ordered the arrest of the oil workers over alleged violation of the State Executive Order restricting movement across the state.

He consequently boasted that nothing would make him release the detainees except the court of law while also threatening to deal with the company itself.

On Sunday morning, however, Wike made a sudden turnaround, ordering the release of his detainees. A statement from Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, quoted Rivers states, Attorney General, as saying, “They were released following interventions by well-meaning Nigerians.”

Adangor is said to have monitored release of the oil workers at the State Isolation Centre at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, stressing that Rivers Government remains resolute on implementing her measures to check the spread of coronavirus.

