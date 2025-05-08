BREAKING: White smoke emerges as Conclave elects new pope 

White smoke billowed from the chimney atop the Sistine Chapel, signalling to the world that a new pope has been elected by a conclave of 133 Roman Catholic cardinals from around the world.

The identity of the new pontiff has not yet been revealed. Vatican officials are expected to announce his name in Latin from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica shortly.

Cardinal Dominique Mamberti, a 73-year-old Frenchman born in Morocco, is expected to deliver the announcement—unless he himself has been chosen as the new pope.

Meanwhile, Tribune Online earlier reports that black smoke billowed again from the chimney atop the Sistine Chapel Thursday morning, signalling the failure of the conclave to elect a new pope for the second time in 24 hours.

Following the Thursday morning black smoke, the sighting of white smoke from the Sistine Chapel has signalled a new development while the world awaits the identity of the new pope to be disclosed.

The new pope, who is expected to be unveiled soon, will succeed the late Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State, who passed away at the age of 88.

Pope Francis, who was the first pope from the Society of Jesus and the first from the Americas and the Southern Hemisphere, succeeded Pope Benedict XVI following his (Benedict) historic resignation.

What Black, White Smoke Means

This centuries-old tradition plays a vital role during the papal conclave.

It’s the only public sign of the secretive votes happening inside.

More than 130 cardinals—senior officials of the Church—gather to choose the next pope following the death of Pope Francis.

They are sworn to secrecy and sequestered in the Sistine Chapel.

Each cardinal casts a secret ballot. The votes are burned after each round in a special cast-iron stove.

Chemicals are added to the burned ballots to produce either black or white smoke.

Black smoke means no decision has been reached. White smoke means a new pope has been elected.

