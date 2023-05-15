Guiness World record has reacted to Hilda Baci’s world breaking attempt.

It is no longer news that the Akwa Ibom Chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey has broken the world record by smashing the record for the longest cooking time.

However, Guinness World Records has reacted to this outstanding performance. They said all evidence need to be reviewed before Hilda can be confirmed to be the world record holder.

They reacted through their Twitter account to the chef’s cookathon.

‘We’re aware of this amazing record attempt, we need to review all the evidence first before officially confirming a record’, they tweeted