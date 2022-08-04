BREAKING: UK court adjourns Ekweremadu’s trial till Oct 31 over alleged organ harvesting

The Central Criminal Court in the United Kingdom (UK) has adjourned the trial of a former deputy president of the senate, Ike Ekweremadu over an alleged organ harvesting till October 31.

The former deputy senate president and his wife, Beatrice, are facing charges bordering on conspiracy to arrange/facilitate the travel of another person with a view to harvesting his organ.

Details latter…

