BREAKING: Tribunal sacks Adeleke as governor, orders withdrawal of certificate of return

The Osun Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo, Osun State capital on Friday ordered that the certificate of returns given to the state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke be withdrawn with immediate effect.

The Presiding Judge of the panel, Justice Tertsea Kume while reading the judgement in Osogbo, stated that the conduct of the election was not in compliance with the electoral act.

Justice Kume explained that there was overvoting in six polling units during the election and maintained that, after the deduction of valid votes vast from the over-voting at these polling units, Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 314,941 while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ademola Adeleke polled 290,266.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fuel Scarcity, Naira Redesign: Tinubu Shedding Crocodile Tears – Atiku/Okowa Campaign

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization has criticized the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, for trying to blackmail President Muhammadu Buhari and blaming the federal government for “his looming devastating rejection by Nigerians.”…

Those Threatening Me Will Never Win”- Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has stated that those threatening to deal with him when they win the 2023 presidential election will never win…

‘We Receive At Least Five Stroke Cases Every Week At UPTH’

A medical expert, Professor Sunday Chinenye says that the incidence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes and stroke continues to increase yearly even as at least five cases of stroke with gloomy outcomes are seen…





Mixed Feelings Trail Approved N2.3bn For Local Assembly Of Aircraft

THE recent approval of the sum of N2.3 billion for the commencement of local assembly of Magnus Centennial Aircraft at Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, Kaduna State by the Federal Executive Council…