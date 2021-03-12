BREAKING: There won’t be increase in petrol ex-depot price in March, NNPC counters PPPRA

By Adetola Bademosi-Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has insisted that there will be no increase in the ex-depot price of the Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol, in March 2021.

This is coming on the heels of the new price guideline of petrol published by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) which puts the new pricing regime at N212.61.

Details later…

