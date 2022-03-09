Breaking The Bias: Netflix celebrates women with special movie selections

As part of its plans to celebrate International Women’s Day, the streaming platform, Netflix has rolled a selection of movies that focus on women and their awesomeness.

To commemorate the day, with a focus on the exceptional roles women play in holding and building society, Netflix celebrates the diverse achievements of women.

With the theme: Break The Bias, Netflix beamed its spotlight on Nollywood movies, especially those that expressed the lofty attributes of women and how they are breaking the bias that has held them down over the years.

Netflix released a selection of movies on its platform to mark what it described as the exceptional strength and character of the female gender.

With popular movies such as King of Boys, Swallow, Smart Money Women, Lion Heart, including MTV Shuga Naija and even Oloture and Citation, Netflix in a statement made available to Tribune Online on Wednesday maintained that women across the world deserve love and respect.

The statement further highlighted Omo Ghetto, Diamond in the Sky, Alter Ego, Ije: The Journey, Nneka The Pretty Serpent as movies that celebrated the strength of women from different walks of life.

