THE suspected Ibadan serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, has been rearrested by operatives of the Oyo State police command.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the development to the Tribune Online.

SP Fadeyi said: “The suspect has been rearrested and is currently in police custody.”

Shodipe (19), who is suspected to have killed about six women at Akinyele Local Government Area of the state, escaped from the Mokola police station on Tuesday, August 11.

This prompted a wave of protests against the police, but the state Commissioner of Police, Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, had assured that everything had been put in place to ensure the rearrest of the suspect.

Just last Thursday, a N500,000 bounty was placed on Shodipe’s head by the police.