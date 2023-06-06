A lecturer of the University of Ibadan, Department of Social and Environmental Forestry, Prof. Opeyemi Ajewole, has been gruesomely murdered by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

Tribune Online gathered the deceased was waylaid on his way home from the office at Moniya along Ojoo-Oyo expressway at 9pm on Monday.

The UI lecturer was shot severally while his vehicle and personal belongings were carted away, our reporter learnt.

Findings reveal that the victim died on the spot while the whereabouts of his vehicle is yet to be traced as at the time of filing the reports.

Confirming the incident, a lecturer from the institution who preferred anonymity said Prof Ajewole was killed by unknown assassins.

According to him, “It is true. He was killed last night while returning home. They shot him and took his car. He was my friend. I just confirmed from a member of his Faculty now,”

Also, the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso said the killings are being investigated.

Adewale Osifeso, said, “The matter is under investigation. Updates would be provided accordingly, please.”

