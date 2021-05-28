BREAKING: Supreme Court strikes out certificate forgery case against Gov Obaseki

The Supreme Court has just struck out a certificate forgery case against Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) and one of its members, Williams Edobor have appealed a Court of Appeal Judgement which freed Obaseki of certificate forgery allegation.

The apex court, in the judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim held that the appellants failed to prove the allegation of forgery beyond reasonable doubt as allowed by law.

The court also held that the appellants did not provide any disclaimer from the University that the results were not issued by them to Obaseki and consequently awarded a N1 million cost in favour of Obaseki.

Details later…

