The Supreme Court, on Friday, affirmed the victory of Alex Otti as the duly elected governor of Abia.

The five-member panel of justices, led by Uwani Abba-Aji, dismissed the appeal brought forward by Okey Ahiwe, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing it as “lacking in merit”.

Recall the LP Governor emerged victorious in the Abia State governorship election, as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on March 22,

Otti secured 175,466 votes, to defeat his closest rival, Ahiwe of the PDP, who garnered 88,529 votes.

