BREAKING: South-South APC adopts Tinubu as sole candidate for 2027

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), South-South zone, on Saturday rose from its zonal stakeholders’ meeting in Benin City, the Edo State capital, with a resolution to adopt President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the zone’s sole presidential candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

In addition, the party adopted the four APC governors in the South-South as sole candidates for the 2027 governorship elections in the four states currently controlled by the party.

The four governors benefiting from the resolution are: Governor Bassey Edet of Cross River State, who also serves as the South-South APC Coordinator, and Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, whose bid for a second term will come in 2028, having been elected governor in 2027 through an off-season election held on September 21, 2024.

The other two governors covered by the blanket resolution are the governors of Delta and Akwa Ibom States, Sheriff Oborevwori and Umo Bassey Eno, respectively, who both joined the APC from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) a few months ago.

The communiqué containing the resolutions was read by Chief Victor Giadom, APC National Vice Chairman (South-South). The motion for its adoption was moved by the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Professor Julius Ihonvbere, and seconded by the senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, with the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, presiding.

